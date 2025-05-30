Trumbull

Driver of pool service van injured in crash in Trumbull

Long Hill Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Inc

A pool service van hit a tree in Trumbull early Friday morning and the driver has serious injuries, according to officials.

The van hit a tree off Route 15 around 1:30 a.m. and the impact caused a mix of pool maintenance chemicals, including chlorine and muriatic acid, to break open and release vapor in the van, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and local fire officials.

DEEP said there was no significant release of the vapor into the environment, the incident was contained and there was no environmental impact to nearby land or water.

Long Hill Volunteer Fire Co. 1 said the driver was out of the van when firefighters and EMS arrived and had serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated because of the crash and DEEP said the person was not injured by exposure to chemicals.

In addition to emergency crews and DEEP, a contractor cleanup team responded and packaged the materials and removed them safely, according to the fire department.

Local

Crews were at the scene for around four-and-a-half hours.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
