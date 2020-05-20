Pop-Up Drive-In to Open at Olde Mistick Village

If you’re looking to get out for something to do while keeping a social distance, you might want to plan a visit to Olde Mistick Village over Memorial Day weekend.

Olde Mistick Village and Mystic Luxury Cinemas will host a pop-up drive-in movie experience for the three-day weekend.

In addition to seeing a drive-in movie, Olde Mistick Village restaurants will offer curbside dinner service before the show. A portion of the proceeds from all three nights will be donated to the Mystic Aquarium to help support their 10,000 marine animals.

Tickets went on sale at noon for “Onward” on Friday, May 22, “Jaws” on Saturday, May 23, and “Mystic Pizza” on Sunday, May 24.

A second drive-in movie weekend is planned for June 26 and 27.

If You Go:

Guests will be allowed into the parking lot starting at 7 p.m. with all shows start at 8:40 p.m. Tickets are $40 per car and concessions are $20 for popcorn and two beverages or $30 for popcorn, four candies and four beverages.

You are only available online at https://www.mysticluxurycinemas.com/ or on Fandango.

Concessions are also available for purchase online.

The screen will be set up in Olde Mistick Village’s parking lot and cars will each be separated by a parking space, allowing for guests to set up lawn chairs while maintaining social distancing from other guests.

Staff equipped with masks and gloves will be at all entrances and in the parking lot to ensure social distancing is being observed and to assist guests.