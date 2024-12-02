Pop Warner football community supports family following death of Bloomfield player

The death of 14-year-old Jahkye Gayle has been tough for the Pop Warner football community around the state.

“I feel so bad. It’s just sad for a football player to just die on the spot,” Jake Gebbia, of Watertown, said.

Gebbia, 12, is part of the Water-Oak Pop Warner Football and Cheer.

On Monday, the organization held a fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings in Waterbury to benefit the family of Jahkye.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“We're trying to raise as much money as we can to try and help his family after the terrible tragic incident that happened in Bloomfield,” Matt Geer, Water-Oak Pop Warner Football and Cheer president, said.

Officials say Jahkye died after collapsing at a practice last Wednesday for the Bloomfield Junior Warhawks football team.

While he started his freshman year at Bloomfield High School, he had recently transferred to Manchester High.

In a message to the community, Manchester Superintendent Matt Geary wrote:

“While this student was new to the Manchester community, we know that a loss like this has a deep impact on all those who knew and loved the student as well as on young people and families. As a community, I am certain we will be there to support each other in the days ahead.”

Pop Warner teams are pulling together, including Water-Oak.

Coaches recently wore a ribbon with blue and orange – the colors for Bloomfield – and players had Jahkye’s number 10 on their helmets.

“It’s a tragic situation what they’re going through. A lot of us have 13-year-old players that are playing as well. I just can’t imagine what the family is going through,” Michael Hinckley, Water-Oak Pop Warner Football and Cheer vice president, said.

Officials are still looking into what led Jahkye to collapse.