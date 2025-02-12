Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Diocese of Norwich

Pope Francis has appointed a new Bishop for the Diocese of Norwich on Wednesday.

The Vatican made the official announcement and Bishop-elect Richard F. Reidy was named as the sixth Bishop of Norwich.

He comes to Norwich from the Diocese of Worcester, Mass., where he most recently served as Vicar General.

"I am very grateful to the Holy Father for this appointment and look forward to assisting the Bishop-elect as he becomes acclimated to Eastern Connecticut," said Archbishop Christopher J. Coyne, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Norwich.

"I am confident that he will be an excellent shepherd for the people of the Diocese," Archbishop Coyne continued.