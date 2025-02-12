Norwich

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Diocese of Norwich

LN_5P_OPEN_1200x675_1098407491853.jpg
NBC Connecticut

Pope Francis has appointed a new Bishop for the Diocese of Norwich on Wednesday.

The Vatican made the official announcement and Bishop-elect Richard F. Reidy was named as the sixth Bishop of Norwich.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He comes to Norwich from the Diocese of Worcester, Mass., where he most recently served as Vicar General.

"I am very grateful to the Holy Father for this appointment and look forward to assisting the Bishop-elect as he becomes acclimated to Eastern Connecticut," said Archbishop Christopher J. Coyne, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Norwich.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"I am confident that he will be an excellent shepherd for the people of the Diocese," Archbishop Coyne continued.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us