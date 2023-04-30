vandalism

Popeye's Customers Angry Over Menu Item Trash Worcester Restaurant: Police

According to police, witnesses say the men threatened the clerk and entered the restaurant when they were told an item was not available.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Two men vandalized a Popeye's restaurant in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police said.

The incident was called in about 4:30 p.m. for a report of two men damaging restaurant equipment, Worcester police said. Witnesses told officers that the men threatened the clerk and entered the restaurant from the drive-thru after they were told an item was not available.

Police say the men began throwing food at employees and damaging equipment in the restaurant, including a computer, the cash register, a TV and a printer.

They also grabbed a rock and threw it through the drive-thru window, breaking it, police say.

The men had already left the area when police arrived, according to authorities.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

