Popular grocery chain Wegmans to open in Norwalk in July

By Jennifer Cuevas

The popular New York grocery chain, Wegmans, is preparing to open its first location in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The Norwalk location is located at 675 Connecticut Ave. and is scheduled to open on July 23, 2025.

The store location remains an active construction site but once open, customers will get to enjoy a café, sushi station, pizza station and fresh produce, seafood and meats.

Emily Gee, Wegmans Norwalk store manager, said the store will be providing 500 positions. So far, they still need to fill 200 positions.

“We kicked off our campaign in August and we are well underway but we are still sourcing for about 200 more positions, part-time, a few full time and then a few entry-level management positions," Gee said.

In addition to high-quality products, she believes part of what attracts customers to Wegmans is their top-tier customer service.

“When they come on board we say whatever you need to do to make sure the customer has a good experience, that's what we pride ourselves on," Gee said.

Wegmans plans to partner with local organizations such as CT Foodshare to address food sustainability in the state.

"We also will be doing our partner pick up program, where any unsellable food that's going out in the next few days, we're able to donate to those local food banks or agencies to continue to give back,” Cody Nunn, Wegmans Norwalk service manager, said.

Wayne Pesce, president of CT Food Association, believes the addition of Wegmans to Connecticut will be beneficial to consumers.

"If you're a CT consumer, this is good news in terms of shopping choices but also in terms of competitive pricing," Pesce said.

