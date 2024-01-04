Popular New London café hopes to reopen this month after August fire

The owner of Muddy Waters Café does not have an exact date for their anticipated reopening yet, but they are hoping to welcome people back to the Bank Street staple sometime later this month.

In August a fire forced the café to temporarily close its doors.

The fire happened early in the morning and no one was injured.

“This is a go-to place for people in New London. We recognize that and we will do everything in our power to restore this and get back online as soon as possible,” David Preka, of Muddy Waters Café, told NBC Connecticut after the fire happened.

According to the city's fire marshal, Vernon Skau, the fire was in the basement and was caused by an extension cord that overheated.

“The actual fire damage was in the basement, it did some structural damage overhead of the refrigerator units, and then smoke was throughout the building," said Skau.

After nearly five months of work and repairs, the owner is hoping to reopen Muddy Waters this month. No exact date has been announced. He said his team has missed their customers and they are excited to welcome everyone back.