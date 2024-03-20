Popular New London café reopens today after fire several months ago

A staple in New London reopens on Wednesday after a fire caused it to close several months ago.

The community is excited for the return of Muddy Waters Café, a go-to stop for coffee and food for people in the area.

The past seven months have been filled with renovations, repairs and clean-up after a fire in August.

New London's fire marshal said two refrigerator units were plugged into an extension unit that overheated and caused the fire. The fire was mostly isolated to the basement, but smoke damage impacted much of the rest of the building.

On the day of the fire, the owner vowed to get the cafe back up and running.

“This is a go to place for people in New London. We recognize that and we will do everything in our power to restore this and get back on line as soon as possible," said David Preka, the owner of Muddy Waters Café.

Now, several months later, he has done just that.

Muddy Waters Café is on Bank Street and will be open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. every weekday.