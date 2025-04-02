Popular Outer Banks donut shop to open first CT location on Saturday

A well-known donut shop is planning to open its first Connecticut location this Saturday.

Duck Donuts originated in Duck, North Carolina in the Outer Banks. Its first Connecticut location will be on the Boston Post Road in Orange.

The donut shop is known for making warm and delicious, made-to-order sweet treats.

They sell a variety of donuts, including flavors such as Bacon in the Sun, Blueberry Lemonade, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Strawberry Shortcake, S'mores and more.

You can also buy ice cream donut sundaes and milkshakes. The shop even has a bacon and maple drizzle breakfast sandwich on the menu.

The shop announced that their grand opening will be held on Saturday, April 5. Their doors will open at 7 a.m.

They announced on Facebook that the first person in line will get free donuts for a year. The next 50 guests will receive the Sprinkling Happiness package for a later visit.

Duck Donuts has over 100 locations across the country. For more information, you can visit their website here.