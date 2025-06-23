I-84 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Hartford

Interstate 84 West has reopened in Hartford after a multi-car crash Monday evening.

The CT Department of Transportation said the two left lanes of traffic were closed between exits 50 and 48, but have since reopened.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Four vehicles were involved and minor injuries were reported, according to state police.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. and the highway reopened about an hour later.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No additional information was immediately available.