I-84 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Hartford

Interstate 84 West has reopened in Hartford after a multi-car crash Monday evening.
The CT Department of Transportation said the two left lanes of traffic were closed between exits 50 and 48, but have since reopened.
Four vehicles were involved and minor injuries were reported, according to state police.
The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. and the highway reopened about an hour later.
No additional information was immediately available.