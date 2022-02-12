Portion of Route 42 in Cheshire to be Closed for Days After Oil Truck Rolls Over

A portion of Route 42 in Cheshire is expected to be closed for days after an oil truck rolled over on Friday.

Cheshire firefighters and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene for a hazardous materials incident.

About 2,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled from the truck, according to the DEEP. The oil traveled downhill along Route 42 and into a catch basin.

Clean-up remains ongoing and is will continue throughout the weekend.

Some of the oil made it into a storm drain and there are concerns because the spill took place in an area that is a public water supply watershed area. There are both public water supply service areas and private wells nearby, according to DEEP.

DEEP said there is no expected impact to public drinking water supplies, though the Regional Water Authority is monitoring the situation.

The Chesprocott Health District has contacted homeowners in the area who are served by private wells to assist them.

At this time, it does not appear that homeowners will be impacted by the spill.

Route 42, also known as Bethany Mountain Road, is closed from North Brooksvale Road to the Prospect town line, police said. The area is expected to be closed at least until Monday morning, they added.

The driver was the only person in the truck and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.