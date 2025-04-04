Portland bridal boutique owner works to spread hope after breast cancer diagnosis

A local bridal boutique owner is urging others to listen to their bodies following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Abbie Paklos, 34, took over The Wedding Dress in Portland in 2018, helping brides across the state find their dream dress, but in the midst of planning her own wedding, she discovered a lump in her breast.

Paklos says her doctor assured her that she was young and the likelihood of this being breast cancer was rare, but she knew something was wrong and asked for a mammogram.

“Women under 40 have really dense breasts so they barely caught anything. It was the ultrasound that caught something suspicious,” Paklos said.

After more testing, Paklos was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in February.

Doctors say it spread to a part of her lung, liver and chest bone. Paklos is now taking medication to suppress estrogen, which will put her into early menopause. Next month, she will start taking hormone blockers, which she will take for the rest of her life.

“In that moment I thought, OK, I have one of two choices” Paklos said. “I can either be sad and depressed and say why me? Or, let’s spread the word and take people along on my journey.”

She created the Instagram page “Blood Sweat and Boobs” to find community and spread hope to others undergoing treatment. Her daily videos document the realities of living with breast cancer.

“I’ve gotten so many messages from young women, it’s unbelievable,” Paklos said. “And it’s really cool because it makes you feel like you’re not alone.”

A recent report from the American Cancer Society revealed that rates of breast cancer among young women are on the rise. Paklos hopes her story and her new platform will empower women to advocate for their own health.

“If I can help someone be more aware or find something early, that’s why I did this,” Paklos said. “You can still live your life and find the good out of every day.”