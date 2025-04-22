Portland family starting over after devastating house fire

A devastating house fire in Portland caused one family to lose everything, but they say they're thankful they still have each other.

Sarah Levesque said she is so grateful for all the support that's pouring in to help her and her family as they process what has happened.

"We have each other. Everything can be replaced,” Levesque said.

Crews responded to a heavy and fast-moving structure fire that destroyed their home on Monday afternoon.

Levesque said she got a call from her neighbor about the flames while she was teaching her second-grade class.

She said nobody in her family of four was home during the fire, but said they are heartbroken because they lost their two rescue dogs, Hope and Faith.

She said neighbors and firefighters both tried to save them before they were out of reach.

“I know our house is her safety, our bedroom was her safety, and she just went to her safety spot, she was scared,” Levesque said of one of her dogs.

On Tuesday, firefighters were on scene retrieving the family's important documents from a safe.

The community has raised over $30,000 to help the family, and Levesque said the outpouring of support from everyone in her corner has been unbelievably touching.

"My daughters' friends kept pouring in, my friends were pouring in, we have been overwhelmed with support from the community,” Levesque said.

"The community in Portland is very tight-knit and they're able to come together in a time of need,” Fire Chief Rob Puida said.

Puida said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and they're glad the fire was contained from spreading to the state forest.

Crews were on scene for hours with a dozen different fire departments helping.

As crews continue to work, Levesque said she's in survival mode to be there for her two kids.

"That's definitely my driving force. Is just making it as normal as I can,” Levesque said.