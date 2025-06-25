Portland schoolhouse dating back to 1800s will be repaired after crash

An historic building in Portland that was damaged earlier this week when a driver crashed into it will be repaired, according to the owner.

The Penfield Hill Schoolhouse, described as a local landmark by historians and people in the area, dates back to the 1800s.

“It’s a mainstay, it’s a landmark,” said Susan Bransfield, president of the Portland Historical Society. “It’ll almost be a couple of centuries that this building has stood here, and yet, just in the blink of an eye it’s harmed.”

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, when police said a male driver ran a stop sign at Pepperidge Road and Penfield Hill, and drove straight into the historic building, leaving a gaping hole.

“I said, 'oh that’s terrible cause it’s been there forever, and no one’s bothered it', and you know, that’s not an easy accident because it’s -- you know -- nobody makes that mistake,” said neighbor Don Wicke. “It was part of the history up here on Penfield Hill, and Portland history. A lot of the neighborhood recognizes this as a really big landmark for the area.”

Bransfield said the schoolhouse pre-dates the town of Portland.

“This building has been here since 1830. It was a one-room schoolhouse, back in the day when children walked to their school in their neighborhood,” she said. “In fact, this building was built and used before Portland became incorporated. In 1841, 20 years after this was built, we became a town, and it continued to be a one-room schoolhouse until 1920, when the town made their schools downtown.”

The schoolhouse has long been owned by the Noyes School of Rhythm Foundation that holds summer retreats on the property. Their visual arts programming takes place inside the building.

The foundation’s board president told NBC Connecticut that they’re upset this happened as they value the historic nature of the structure, and plan to repair the damage.

“That’s what I would expect,” Wicke added. “They wouldn’t let it go, cause they’ve taken care of these buildings for quite a while. I’m very glad that at least we have good neighbors who do the right thing around here.”

“This is something we want preserved for the next generation of people to enjoy the history of our town,” Bransfield added.

Police continue to investigate what caused the man to crash, and said charges are pending. He was seriously injured in the crash, but police said his injuries are considered non-life threatening.