‘There are no words': RI community grieves 15-year-old killed in stairwell collapse

Community members in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, are grieving after a stairwell collapse at a graduation party this weekend left a 15-year-old dead, and three others hurt, including two teens.

The victim, whose name has not been released by police, was one of about 75 people who gathered at what was supposed to be a celebration at the Portuguese American Citizens Club on Saturday evening.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Multiple firefighters and police officers responded to the partial building collapse on Power Street after the Portsmouth Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 5:34 p.m. for people trapped under a concrete stairwell that had detached from the Portuguese Club, Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe tells NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR.

The girl who was killed and the three others who were hurt -- two 17-year-olds and an adult who are in the hospital -- appear to have been on the landing when it collapsed, fire officials tell WJAR.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club posted a statement to Facebook on Sunday, saying, "It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that that we acknowledge this unthinkable tragedy that has befallen our community."

"The Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club has always taken pride in providing a venue at which our community can congregate and celebrate," the club added. "Words, neither written or spoken, can express the sorrow with which we are all stricken. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved and affected. This tragedy has shaken us all to our core."

The club also expressed a debt of gratitude to first responders and law enforcement in the town of Portsmouth and neighboring communities.

Portsmouth Chief of Police Brian Peters tells WJAR that it was an emotional scene Saturday not only for friends and family who had gathered for the party, but also for the first responders.

"We routinely practice building collapse scenarios and other scenarios but when it occurs, it can be a stress point for them all, it's standard practice for us in our department when we have a fatal incident or a critical incident that the town has been really good at having counseling available to us and the men and women take advantage of that," Peters said.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said there are no words to express the feelings that the Portsmouth community has right now, noting that any state resources will be available for the city as they all try to move forward from this devastating incident.

"It's going to take a real strong leadership in the community to support those families," McKee said.

Grief counselors were available at Portsmouth High School on Sunday and will be available at all Portsmouth schools this week, Superintendent Dr. Tom Kenworthy told WJAR.

An investigation into what caused the deadly collapse is ongoing, being led by the Portsmouth building inspector.

The stairwell has been removed from the scene, and the building will remain closed as that investigation continues.