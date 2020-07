Connecticut continues to see a very low percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

On Thursday, just 74 people out of more than 11,461 tests performed were COVID-19 positive. That is a 0.6% positivity rate.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut reach 46,646. Two more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,326.

The state saw a net increase of one hospitalization, bringing the total number to 101.