Possible bomb threat that closed Norwich gym was unfounded: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A possible bomb threat that prompted a Norwich gym to close early on Saturday was unfounded, according to police.

Officers followed up on a possible bomb threat to Planet Fitness on Town Street around 5 p.m.

Numerous other towns and cities in Connecticut, as well as other states have received similar threats.

After learning about the threat, officials said Planet Fitness managers in Norwich evacuated the building and closed early.

The Mohegan Tribal Police Department Canine Unit helped to clear the building with Norwich Police Department patrol officers and detectives.

No threat was found in or around the gym.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 888-5561 ext. 4.

