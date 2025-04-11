Simsbury

Possible elevated lead exposure prompts suspension of live firearms training in Simsbury

Connecticut State Police
The possibility of elevated lead exposure at a state police firearms range in Simsbury has caused the suspension of live firearms training.

Connecticut State Police said they instituted a "Safety Standdown" at the Firearms Training Unit and Range Facility on Nod Road effective April 4.

Authorities said they took these steps because of possible elevated lead exposure.

Troopers said the suspension was necessary to evaluate occupational health risks, and to involve the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

OSHA will conduct a site consultation, and voluntary occupational health screenings will be available to all workers currently assigned to the Firearms Training Unit.

State police said they will also conduct employee training on lead and noise hazard mitigation.

They will also review and implement risk mitigation strategies to reduce exposure to airborne lead, noise and other potential hazards associated with firearms training environments.

