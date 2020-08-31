Possible Explosive Device Found in Storage Unit in Bristol

Police and the bomb squad are investigating after a possible explosive was found in a storage unit in Bristol.

Police said they responded to Life Storage at 700 Mountain Road in Bristol around 10 a.m. Monday to investigate a possible incendiary device in one of the storage units.

The building was evacuated and is closed to the public for the time being, police said.

Other agencies, including the Hartford bomb squad, are helping with the investigation and assisting and roads in the immediate area are still open.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.