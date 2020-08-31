Bristol

Possible Explosive Device Found in Storage Unit in Bristol

bristol police crusier
NBCConnecticut.com

Police and the bomb squad are investigating after a possible explosive was found in a storage unit in Bristol.

Police said they responded to Life Storage at 700 Mountain Road in Bristol around 10 a.m. Monday to investigate a possible incendiary device in one of the storage units.

The building was evacuated and is closed to the public for the time being, police said.

Local

foodshare 1 hour ago

Foodshare to Operate Emergency Food Drive at Rentschler Three Days Per Week

Gov. Ned Lamony 3 hours ago

Governor Lamont to Hold 4 PM COVID-19 News Conference

Other agencies, including the Hartford bomb squad, are helping with the investigation and assisting and roads in the immediate area are still open.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us