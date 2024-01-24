Wallingford

Man is seriously injured after possible hit-and-run in Wallingford

NBC Connecticut

Quinnipiac Street in Wallingford has reopened after a possible hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Police said the crash happened at about 7 p.m. near Route 5 on Wednesday night. Officers found a pedestrian with a head injury lying in the road.

The man, who is in his 60s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has serious, but not life threatening injuries, according to police.

Quinnipiac Street was closed from Route 5 to North Cherry Street but has since reopened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us