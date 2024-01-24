Man is seriously injured after possible hit-and-run in Wallingford

Quinnipiac Street in Wallingford has reopened after a possible hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Police said the crash happened at about 7 p.m. near Route 5 on Wednesday night. Officers found a pedestrian with a head injury lying in the road.

The man, who is in his 60s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has serious, but not life threatening injuries, according to police.

Quinnipiac Street was closed from Route 5 to North Cherry Street but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.