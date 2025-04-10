Crime and Courts

Possible human remains found in Danielson

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

State police are investigating after possible human remains were found in Danielson on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said troopers from Troop D responded to Woodward Street around 4:24 p.m.

Eastern District Major Crimes Detectives responded as well.

State police said the investigation is in the early stages and it is still very active.

No additional information was immediately available.

