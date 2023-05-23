new haven

Suspicious Bag Led to Lockdown at New Haven School

Cooperative Arts Magnet School in New Haven will be dismissing early Tuesday after a suspicious bag prompted a lockdown Tuesday morning.

New Haven Public Schools said the lockdown started at 9:04 a.m.

Police said the initial report was of someone going into a school with a gun and investigators saw camera footage of a bag that was brought to a door and into the school and two or three students touching it.

Nothing suspicious was found in the bag and police are investigating to ensure that nothing was taken out of it at any point.

Dogs were also brought in and checked some lockers.

Police said school will be dismissed early.

Any parent that wants to get their child can do so at the Shubert Theatre once the school is dismissed. All other students will follow the early dismissal protocol and will be going home by bus.

