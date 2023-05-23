Suspicious Bag Led to Lockdown at New Haven School

Cooperative Arts Magnet School in New Haven will be dismissing early Tuesday after a suspicious bag prompted a lockdown Tuesday morning.

New Haven Public Schools said the lockdown started at 9:04 a.m.

Police said the initial report was of someone going into a school with a gun and investigators saw camera footage of a bag that was brought to a door and into the school and two or three students touching it.

Nothing suspicious was found in the bag and police are investigating to ensure that nothing was taken out of it at any point.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dogs were also brought in and checked some lockers.

Police said school will be dismissed early.

A suspicious bag led to a school lockdown in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Mayor, BOE, Emergency Mgmt are asking parents to go to the Shubert. The children of the parents here will go through a metal detector and go to the theater. They should be released in about 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/XYXTQ7WakM — Kyle Jones (@KyleJonesNBC) May 23, 2023

Any parent that wants to get their child can do so at the Shubert Theatre once the school is dismissed. All other students will follow the early dismissal protocol and will be going home by bus.