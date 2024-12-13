North Branford

Post office worker arrested for smearing substance on mailboxes in North Branford

By Angela Fortuna

A post office employee has been arrested for allegedly smearing an unknown substance on a multiple mailboxes in North Branford.

The police department said 62-year-old Donna Sufyaan-Conyers, a worker with the U.S. Postal Service, was arrested after she was seen smearing an unknown substance on a person's mailbox.

It happened on Dec. 4. Sufyaan-Conyers was arrested on-site, and was re-arrested on a warrant Thursday for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief charges.

North Branford police said they have responded to seven similar complaints over the past year, including multiple incidents at the same person's home.

In these cases, the substance was smeared on both the inside and outside of mailboxes, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

