Post University Students to Learn Remotely for Fall Semester; Sports Postponed

Post University students will learn remotely for the first semester and fall and winter sports have been postponed until the spring.

Post University is part of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference and the conference announced Monday that it has postponed fall and winter sports until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this news is a true disappointment for our student athletes, our coaches, the Post University community, and the many fans of our teams, it is absolutely the right decision given the priority remains the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes,” John L. Hopkins, CEO and President of Post University, said in a statement.

Hopkins said the CACC decision aligns with Post’s priority of putting the health and safety of students, athletes and staff first, which was the basis for moving all learning to virtual.

“However, with no fall sports, it makes sense to maintain the decision that all students will learn remotely for the four months of the fall semester, but we no longer have a need to have athletes in residence on campus,” Hopkins added.

Post University will welcome back all students to the campus in January 2021 and the fall sports will be played in the spring, except for sprint football which is not an NCAA governed sport, according to a statement from Post University.

The CACC said details of schedule formats and post-season opportunities will be announced July 21.



"This decision was not made lightly," CACC Commissioner Dan Mara said in a statement. "Our presidents and athletic directors have had extensive conversations about what is the best plan of action for the safety and welfare of student-athletes, coaches and staff. A decision regarding how student-athletes can practice and prepare with their coaches during the fall semester is forthcoming."



Regularly scheduled spring sports are not affected by Monday's announcement.