Post University to Stay Virtual for Spring Semester; Winter & Spring Sports Canceled

Post University in Waterbury has canceled its winter and spring sports seasons and announced it will remain virtual for the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year.

On Monday school officials announced the move, citing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletics are scheduled to start back up in Fall 2021. Student athletes affected by the decision will not lose a year of eligibility, officials said.

"Allowing students on campus would not only breach your safety and that of our faculty and staff, you would not be coming back to a campus environment anything close to resembling 'normal,'" Post University CEO and President John L. Hopkins said. "Your health and safety continues to be my priority."

Hopkins noted that they have been monitoring the COVID-19 cases and as the numbers rise again, school officials decided it would not be realistic to plan an in-person reopening.

The university began the Fall 2020 semester virtually. Monday's announcement means that the Spring 2021 semester will also be online.

Tuition will be reduced and certain fees will be waived due to the changes. For the full announcement, click here.