Postal Worker Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft

A postal worker who worked as a mail carrier in Farmington has pleaded guilty to stealing mail, according to federal officials.

Amy Makaros, 41, of New Britain, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee, according to the office of United States Attorney John Durham.

Makaros worked in the U.S. Post Office in Farmington and stole several pieces of mail, including greeting cards containing gift cards or other items of value between November 2018 and February 2019, according to federal officials

When investigators confronted her, Makaros admitted to theft and surrendered 19 pieces of mail and four gift cards, federal officials said. U.S. Attorney Durham is encouraging anyone who believes he or she is a victim of theft related to this case to file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG, or using the online form.