Harlem

Postal worker stabbed to death at NYC deli, police say

By Tom Shea

NBC NYPD GENERIC USEABLE
NBC 4 New York

A U.S. Postal Service worker was stabbed to death while at a deli in Harlem, according to police.

The deadly incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Thursday at the deli on Lenox Avenue near 118th Street, officials said. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed in the stomach, according to police.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody immediately after, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HarlemManhattan
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us