Potential for Black Ice on Roads This Morning

Families across Connecticut are still cleaning up today after a storm dropped more than six inches of snow in parts of the state yesterday and a big concern this morning is the potential for black ice on the roads.

If you have to drive this morning, you're urged to be careful. Even if it looks clear on roadways like the highway, there is a potential for black ice.

There are over 200 delays throughout the state and a few remote learning days after most of the state got between four and 10 inches of snow yesterday. You can see the full list here.

Sunday's snowstorm moved out of Connecticut after dropping more than six inches of snow in parts of the state.

The snow covered the roads, making travel difficult and dangerous at times.

Connecticut State Police shared a video of a car spinning out on Interstate 395 yesterday.

Plow crews said at the height of the storm, it was a challenge to keep up with it.

"It was tough. I am responsible for keeping Stop and Shop open. It was tough, there were a lot of people out," said Nevil Petrini, a sub-contractor for Allied Snow Removal.

Our First Alert meteorologists are also tracking a storm system that could bring 3 to 5 inches to the northern portion of the state and 1 to 3 inches to southern Connecticut on Tuesday.

