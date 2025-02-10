Potential pipe bomb under investigation in Watertown

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad is responding to Watertown to investigate a potential pipe bomb on Monday.

Officers were called to Sperry Road and Lake Winnemaug Road for a report of a potential bomb being found in a detached shed.

Police said they couldn't identify the unknown object.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad is now responding to the area to help identify and dispose of the object.

Sperry Road is closed at Lake Winnemaug Road for the investigation. It's unclear how long the closure will last.