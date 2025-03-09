Threat prompts evacuation of Student Recreation Center at UConn

A threat prompted a building at the University of Connecticut in Storrs to be evacuated on Sunday.

School officials said authorities are investigating a threat against the UConn Student Recreation Center.

Investigators did not release any specific details about the threat.

According to the school, the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Anyone nearby is urged to avoid the area.