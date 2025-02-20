Potholes are a problem in Hartford after snowstorm

People in Hartford say potholes are a major concern in the city.

“Regular citizens who come through and driver around, we’re worried about okay, well, what are we going to run over next,” Tanisha Bonne said.

Bonner is a native and saysd when she had a car, she spent up to $2,000 fixing it due to pothole damage. She said getting new tires and alignments is costly.

Tony Cavallaro, who owns Airport Auto Body, said he’s seen an influx of customers since the latest winter storm.

“A pothole could total your car,” Cavallaro said. “If you hit it hard enough, typically you have to replace all the suspension, all the steering components and those are very expensive.”

In Hartford, the city has an app where people can report potholes and track the status to see when they’re being working on. It said the 311 app has received over a dozen pothole reports in February, but Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said he wants people to use the app more.

“People are still learning about the app,” he said. “So, we’re hoping that more and more residents make use of the 311 app.”

He said while the city does work to patch up essential holes during the winter, the brunt of work will take place in the spring.

“It’s just impossible in the dead of winter to really completely fix and restore some of those potholes,” Arulampalam said.