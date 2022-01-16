Power Crews, Plow Drivers Prepare for Storm

Before the snow started to fall, Orlando Velez was stocking up in Newington.

“I’d rather the snow than the coldness from the other day,” said Velez.

He had recently run out of salt for his driveway and didn’t mind the wintry weather on the way.

Velez was preparing, as were snow plow crews.

“Early onset, we're going to have crews out there, hopefully at the beginning of the storm getting down our pre-treatments,” said Tom Roy, Simsbury Public Works director.

Roy was getting ready for a messy storm with the snow switching over to rain.

“If we have a couple of inches of snow on the ground and that rain comes in, we still have to clear that off. We can't just rely on it to melt,” said Roy.

It’s not just the snow and rain that folks have to stay on top of. Potential high winds are also a concern for Eversource.

“All of which can be problematic for us for the electric system bringing down, you know, tree limbs and trees and causing power outages,” said Tricia Taskey Modifica, Eversource spokesperson.

Eversource says it has line and tree crews ready to go and prepositioned around the state. Additional outside teams were also brought in.

The power company said it’s ready to respond to whatever the storm may bring.

“We have to make sure that conditions are safe for crews to get out there. So if the winds are too high and hazardous, crews have to wait for them to subside. But they'll be around the state in position ready to go as soon as it's safe to do so. They'll be out there working until everybody gets their power back,” said Taskey Modifica.

Simsbury Public Works said thankfully they do not have anyone on the crew out due to COVID-19 right now. That has been a challenge departments across the state have been facing.