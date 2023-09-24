Power lines down in Wethersfield after vehicle collides with pole

Emergency crews are clearing the scene of a one-car crash in Wethersfield on Sunday morning.

It happened on Hartford Ave. just north of Jordan Ln. near Wethersfield Academy just after 8:30 a.m.

NBC Connecticut was on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, significantly damaging the pole and causing wires to fall to the ground.

Wethersfield police closed the road while crews cleared the crashed vehicle and made repairs to utility equipment.

NBC Connecticut

Police say there were no injuries to report.

On Sunday morning, Eversource reported 173 power outages as a result of the crash. The company expects service to be restored by the afternoon.