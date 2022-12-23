Power Lines Fall on School Bus in Guilford

Power lines fell on a school bus which children and a driver on board in Guilford Friday morning, according to police.
It happened on West Street at Feather Lane.
There were six children and the driver on the bus when energized powerlines came down on top of it, police said.
Eversource was called to the scene to cut power to the lines so that the students and driver could be taken off the bus.
