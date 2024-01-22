Power back on at Quinnipiac's Mount Carmel campus after outage

The lights are back on after a power outage on the Mount Carmel campus of Quinnipiac University.
The outages included all dorms on campus, according to a spokesperson for the university.
The disruption came on the first day of classes for the Spring 2024 semester.
It's not clear how long the power was out.
