Hamden

Power back on at Quinnipiac's Mount Carmel campus after outage

Alimentos_saludables_para_la_primavera.jpg

The lights are back on after a power outage on the Mount Carmel campus of Quinnipiac University.

The outages included all dorms on campus, according to a spokesperson for the university.

The disruption came on the first day of classes for the Spring 2024 semester.

It's not clear how long the power was out.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us