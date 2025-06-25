Power restored after outage impacts hundreds along the shoreline

A power outage caused by downed power lines impacted hundreds of people along the shoreline, and has since been restored.

Downed power lines on North High Street in East Haven also impacted some residents in New Haven.

United Illuminating said the issue impacted a circuit in the area of Hudson Street and Gloria Place.

At one point, approximately 1,600 people were without power in East Haven and 1,100 homes were without power in New Haven. Power has since been fully restored.

The outage was reported around 6:15 p.m. There's a cooling center at East Haven High School for those impacted, according to police.

Power was restored by 9:30 p.m. Click here for updates on the outage.

There was a separate power outage reported in West Haven, which has also since been resolved.