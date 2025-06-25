East Haven

Power restored after outage impacts hundreds along the shoreline

By Angela Fortuna

POWER LINES
NBC Connecticut

A power outage caused by downed power lines impacted hundreds of people along the shoreline, and has since been restored.

Downed power lines on North High Street in East Haven also impacted some residents in New Haven.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

United Illuminating said the issue impacted a circuit in the area of Hudson Street and Gloria Place.

At one point, approximately 1,600 people were without power in East Haven and 1,100 homes were without power in New Haven. Power has since been fully restored.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The outage was reported around 6:15 p.m. There's a cooling center at East Haven High School for those impacted, according to police.

Power was restored by 9:30 p.m. Click here for updates on the outage.

Local

Brooklyn 19 mins ago

Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn

Lisbon 2 hours ago

Accident involving motorcycle causes chain reaction crash with injuries in Lisbon

There was a separate power outage reported in West Haven, which has also since been resolved.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us