The Linden Street School in Plainville will delay opening by two hours Friday morning due to a power outage in the area.

The school was running on generator power, according to an email sent to parents by Plainville superintendent Steve LaPage.

The outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident on Woodford Avenue, the school district said.

LaPage sent a second email to parents to say power had been restored just before 9 a.m. Classes will go on under the 2-hour delay, he said.