Power outage prompts Amtrak to temporarily halt New Haven line services

Folks looking to take the train to either New York, Connecticut, or even Boston will have to make adjustments.

Amtrak says its halting services between Penn Station in New York and Boston South Station in Massachusetts for the remainder of the day after a malfunctioning circuit breaker caused a power outage on all tracks between Penn Station and Union Station in New Haven.

The outage was initially reported around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Riders who have already purchased tickets are expected to be accommodated on trains that have similar departure times or on a different day.

Amtrak said that they are waiving additional charges for riders impacted by the outage and are looking to change their reservation.

"Amtrak apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the disruption. Our crews are working to correct the issue," Amtrak spokesperson Kelly Just said in a statement.

It is unclear when services are expected to resume.