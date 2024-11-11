Power restored at Tweed New Haven Airport after nearby fire

Tweed New Haven Airport was operating on a generator for a few hours Monday after a fire knocked out power to part of the airport.

There were no flight delays or cancellations because of the incident, according to the airport.

United Illuminating said a tree landed on a power line, causing a fire.

The power outage, which started around 9:30 a.m., was on the east side of the airport.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It did affect air traffic control and Airport Ops, but they went to a backup generator and under “New York Direction,” according to the airport.

Tweed officials said the airport goes under “New York Direction” from 10 p.m. every night when their tower closes until it reopens so the airport was able to operate in this same way during the outage.

The power outage was expected to be resolved by 3 p.m., but power came back around 12:45 p.m., according to airport officials.