Power Restored to Almost All Eversource Customers Statewide

The lights were back on for most Eversource customers by the afternoon of Christmas, according to the power company.

In all, Eversource crews, along with out-of-state crews restored power to more than 201,000 customers, according to Eversource Connecticut President Steve Sullivan.

A pre-Christmas rain and wind storm Thursday night and Friday took down trees and power lines, putting tens of thousands of Eversource customers in the dark.

“We’re at the late stage of the restoration process where the final outages often call for extensive repairs that are labor-intensive and time-consuming," Sullivan said in a news release. “Our massive team – in the field and behind the scenes – is fully committed to every single customer affected by this storm and are giving up their Christmas to make sure our customers could enjoy at least a part of this holiday weekend. The brutal cold following this storm was tough on everyone, especially our customers who were without power, especially at Christmas time and we greatly appreciate their patience.”

The small number of outages remaining are more complicated to restore and may require private electricians or contractors to complete, Sullivan said.