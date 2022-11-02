The estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday night is $1.2 billion and the cash option is $596.7 million.

Your chances of winning the big prize are really low. We’re not going to lie. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

But, that does not mean it cannot happen. There have been several Powerball jackpot winners in Connecticut. These are the biggest Powerball jackpot wins.

Biggest Powerball Jackpot Wins in Connecticut

$252.4 million, Nov. 2, 2011, Stamford, Micca Enterprises Inc. $184.3 million, Feb. 14, 2022, Cheshire, One Stop Convenience $60 million, June 23, 2012, Seymour, John’s Deli $59.5 million, June 25, 2005, Seymour, Shop Smart $36.3 million, May 7, 1997, Danbury, Mill Plain Exxon $25 million, June 27, 2009, West Hartford, Sam’s Food Store $15 million, Oct. 3, 2007, Ashford, Squaw Hollow Extra Mart $10.3 million, Jan. 4, 1997, Danbury, 7-Eleven Store $8 million, June 25, 1997, New Britain, South St. Package

If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots Nationwide

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.2 billion (est.) – Nov. 2, 2022 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 million – May 18, 2013 – FL $587.5 million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Odds of Winning Powerball

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are one in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

How to Play Powerball

Tickets are $2. If you want Powerplay, the ticket will cost an extra dollar.

When Is the Powerball Drawing?

On drawing nights -- Monday, Wednesday and Saturday -- you need to get your ticket by 10 p.m. and wagering reopens at 11:15 p.m. The drawing is held at 10:59 p.m.

Ways to Collect The Jackpot Winnings

The winner will have the choice of choosing to receive the prize as a lump-sum payment or as an annuity.

With an annuity, the winner receives 30 payments over 29 years that add up to the value of the annuity. The annual payments increase by 5% until the 30th and final payment.