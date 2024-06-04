A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 19-29-35-36-45 and the Powerball was 16. Powerplay was X2.

The $1 million ticket was sold in Ansonia and it matched five numbers, but not the Powerball. It was sold at Stop & Shop at 100 Division St. in Ansonia.

This was the only $1 million winner on Monday night, according to Powerball.

No one won the jackpot and it’s estimated at $185 million for the drawing on Wednesday night.