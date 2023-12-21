Powerball

Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $50,000

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 20 drawing were 27-35-41-56-60 and the Powerball was 16. Powerplay was 2.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to $620 million for the drawing on Saturday night.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers, but not the Powerball and it did not have Powerplay.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One ticket in Rhode Island and one in Kentucky were $1 million winners and Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia each had one $2 million winner.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us