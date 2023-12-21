Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $50,000

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 20 drawing were 27-35-41-56-60 and the Powerball was 16. Powerplay was 2.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to $620 million for the drawing on Saturday night.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers, but not the Powerball and it did not have Powerplay.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One ticket in Rhode Island and one in Kentucky were $1 million winners and Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia each had one $2 million winner.