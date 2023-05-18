Powerball

Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $100,00 Saturday Night

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $100,000 Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 3-15-20-23-46 and the Powerball was 11. Powerplay was X2.

The winning $100,000 ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

The largest Powerball prize in Connecticut Wednesday was $100 and the largest prize Monday was $200.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night and the estimated jackpot is $162 million.

