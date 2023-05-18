Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $100,00 Saturday Night

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $100,000 Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 3-15-20-23-46 and the Powerball was 11. Powerplay was X2.

The winning $100,000 ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The largest Powerball prize in Connecticut Wednesday was $100 and the largest prize Monday was $200.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night and the estimated jackpot is $162 million.