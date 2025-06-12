Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $100,000

A Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut won $100,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 13-25-29-37-53 and the Powerball was 3. Powerplay was X2.

The ticket that won $100,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball. It also had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

There were two $100,000 Powerball winners across all states where tickets are sold.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday and the estimated jackpot is $80 million.