Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $100,000

Connecticut Powerball slip
A Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut won $100,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 13-25-29-37-53 and the Powerball was 3. Powerplay was X2.

The ticket that won $100,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball. It also had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

There were two $100,000 Powerball winners across all states where tickets are sold.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday and the estimated jackpot is $80 million.

