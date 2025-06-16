Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $150,000

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for the drawing on Saturday won $150,000.

The winning numbers were 4-6-9-23-59 and the Powerball was 25. Powerplay was 3.

The ticket that won $150,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

No information has been released on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night. The next drawing is Monday night and the estimated jackpot is $90 million.