Powerball

Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $250,000

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

Someone who played Powerball in Connecticut on Monday night has won $250,000.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 1-2-27-30-67 and the Powerball is 9. Powerplay is X5.

The $250,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and Powerball and had Powerplay.

It’s not yet clear where the ticket was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night and it is up to $228 million for the drawing on Wednesday night.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us