Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $250,000

Someone who played Powerball in Connecticut on Monday night has won $250,000.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 1-2-27-30-67 and the Powerball is 9. Powerplay is X5.

The $250,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and Powerball and had Powerplay.

It’s not yet clear where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night and it is up to $228 million for the drawing on Wednesday night.