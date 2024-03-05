Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut did win $50,000.

The winning numbers last night were 36-42-50-52-67 and the Powerball was 26. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The ticket did not have Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

There were eight $50,000 winners across the country where Powerball is played and four $100,000 winners because the tickets had Powerplay.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $485 million. The cash value is $232.4 million.