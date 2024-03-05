Powerball

Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut did win $50,000.

The winning numbers last night were 36-42-50-52-67 and the Powerball was 26. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The ticket did not have Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There were eight $50,000 winners across the country where Powerball is played and four $100,000 winners because the tickets had Powerplay.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $485 million. The cash value is $232.4 million.

This article tagged under:

Powerballlocal
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us