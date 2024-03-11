Powerball

Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 30-36-49-52-63 and the Powerball was 16. Powerplay was X5.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where it was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday night.

Since no one won the jackpot on Saturday, it is up to an estimated $532 million.

The cash value is $260.1 million.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us