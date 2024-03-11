Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 30-36-49-52-63 and the Powerball was 16. Powerplay was X5.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where it was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday night.

Since no one won the jackpot on Saturday, it is up to an estimated $532 million.

The cash value is $260.1 million.