A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning Powerball numbers were 28-48-55-60-62 and the Powerball was 20.

Powerplay was X2.

The ticket that won $50,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday and the estimated jackpot is $272 million.